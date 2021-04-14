Coronavirus: 67 deaths, 20,512 fresh infections in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday reported 67 deaths as it witnessed 20,510 fresh cases, its highest single-day numbers that pushed the state's infection count to 7,44,021, according to a senior official.

So far, 9,376 people have died from the infection in the state, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters here.

"In the past 24 hours, 20,510 fresh cases were reported while 4,517 people were discharged in this period," he said, adding that the state currently has 1,11,835 active cases.

As many as 6,22,810 people have recovered from the infection since last year, he added.

On Tuesday, the state had recorded 18,021 cases. Over 83 lakh persons have been administered the COVID-19 vaccine in the state.

On Tuesday, 2.10 lakh samples were tested, pushing the total number of samples tested so far to over 3.73 crore, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)