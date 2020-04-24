JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Allow liquor sales in lockdown: Talking point for many CMs in Modi meeting
Business Standard

Coronavirus cases in Ahmedabad may grow to 800,000 by May end: Official

Nehra said that the US and Europe currently have four days of doubling rate and only South Korea has achieved the eight-day rate

BS Web Team & PTI  |  New Delhi 

Coronavirus

Coronavirus cases in Ahmedabad may grow to eight lakh by the end of May if the current four-day period of doubling of such cases continues, an official said on Friday.

Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner Vijay Nehra said that if the same trend of rising cases continued in the district then by May 15 there will be 50,000 confirmed coronavirus cases while the figure will surge to 8 lakh by the end of month i.e. May 31.

With reported 1,638 coronavirus positive cases, Ahmedabad city holds the highest number of Covid-19 infection cases in Gujarat.

Of these, 1,459 cases are active after the death of 75 patients and recovery of 105 others, Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner Vijay Nehra said in a video message.

"At present, the rate of doubling of cases in Ahmedabad is four days, which means that cases double every four days. If this rate continues, we will have 50,000 cases by May 15 and around 8 lakh by May 31," Nehra said.

"Our target is to bring down this rate to eight days.

This will be a very difficult task because very few countries have achieved it," he said.

He added that the US and Europe currently have four days of doubling rate and only South Korea has achieved the eight-day rate.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: 1,684 new cases reported in 24 hrs, recovery rate at 20%

"If we can slow down the doubling rate to eight days, our cases will be only 10,000 by May 15 instead of 50,000. Similarly, the cases will be just 50,000 by May 31 instead of the estimated eight lakh. The way Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation is taking steps, we are confident of achieving this with the help of people's cooperation," said Nehra.

He stressed that the doubling rate must be brought down before the lockdown comes to an end on May 3.

ALSO READ: India coronavirus dispatch: A few notes on restarting the economy

Nehra, however, updated today on Twitter that the doubling coronavirus rate in Ahmedabad has been slowed down to 7-8 days.

First Published: Fri, April 24 2020. 19:22 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU