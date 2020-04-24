Coronavirus cases in Ahmedabad may grow to 800,000 by May end: Official

cases in may grow to eight lakh by the end of May if the current four-day period of doubling of such cases continues, an official said on Friday.

Municipal Commissioner Vijay Nehra said that if the same trend of rising cases continued in the district then by May 15 there will be 50,000 confirmed cases while the figure will surge to 8 lakh by the end of month i.e. May 31.

With reported 1,638 positive cases, city holds the highest number of Covid-19 infection cases in Gujarat.

Of these, 1,459 cases are active after the death of 75 patients and recovery of 105 others, Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner Vijay Nehra said in a video message.

"At present, the rate of doubling of cases in Ahmedabad is four days, which means that cases double every four days. If this rate continues, we will have 50,000 cases by May 15 and around 8 lakh by May 31," Nehra said.

"Our target is to bring down this rate to eight days.

This will be a very difficult task because very few countries have achieved it," he said.

He added that the US and Europe currently have four days of doubling rate and only South Korea has achieved the eight-day rate.

"If we can slow down the doubling rate to eight days, our cases will be only 10,000 by May 15 instead of 50,000. Similarly, the cases will be just 50,000 by May 31 instead of the estimated eight lakh. The way Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation is taking steps, we are confident of achieving this with the help of people's cooperation," said Nehra.

He stressed that the doubling rate must be brought down before the comes to an end on May 3.

Earlier #Ahmedabad was having a case doubling rate of 3-4 days. Now we have already slowed it down to 7-8 days At this rate, we expect about ten thousand cumulative cases by 15th May. With people’s support we can further slow it down to about 10 days.

Nehra, however, updated today on Twitter that the doubling coronavirus rate in Ahmedabad has been slowed down to 7-8 days.