JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Coronavirus daily update: Assam reports 548 cases; total count 8,955

India shows it won't yield to China's aggression: Nikki Haley on app ban
Business Standard

Coronavirus daily update: Jharkhand reports 35 new cases, tally at 2,525

Jharkhand's Covid-19 tally rose to 2,525 with 35 more people testing positive on Wednesday, a government bulletin said.

Topics
Coronavirus | Jharkhand | healthcare

Press Trust of India  |  Ranchi 

Health workers wear protective gear on the way to take health details of the residents
Health workers wear protective gear on the way to take health details of the residents

Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rose to

2,525 with 35 more people testing positive on Wednesday, a government bulletin said.

The state now has 579 active cases, while 1,931 people, including 47 during the day, recovered from the disease, it said.

The state's recovery rate stood at 76.48 per cent, while the mortality rate is 0.59 per cent, the bulletin added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, July 02 2020. 09:53 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU