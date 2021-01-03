Coronavirus found on multiple auto part packaging samples in China

-
Multiple auto part packaging samples have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in various parts of China after a company engaged in auto part sales reported a confirmed COVID-19 case.
In the city of Jincheng, north China's Shanxi Province, the local center for disease control and prevention detected the virus on auto tire packaging, according to the city's COVID-19 prevention and control office late on Saturday.
The office then activated an emergency response. Personnel who came in close contact with the goods have been quarantined and all have tested negative. Related goods have been sealed.
Three other positive samples taken from auto part packaging were found in the city of Cangzhou in Hebei Province, and Yantai and Linyi in Shandong Province, according to local authorities.
Nucleic acid tests were carried out on related auto parts and personnel in different cities of China after an employee from a Beijing company engaged in auto part sales was diagnosed with COVID-19 and some auto part packages tested positive for the virus in late December.
