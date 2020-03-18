Coronavirus: Gopalpur port quarantines vessels from affected countries

Ltd (GPL) has quarantined vessels from countries impacted by the novel coronavirus, like China, Korea, Japan, and Italy for 14 days.

The port has set in motion a detailed process for continuous monitoring and screening all foreign and domestic ships and ship’s crew in addition to the directives and instructions received from the Directorate General of Shipping (Union Ministry of Shipping) and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

After the 14-day quarantine comes to an end, the crew of the vessel is checked for any symptoms and tested if required. For vessels coming from the non-impacted countries, a pre-arrival reporting form declaring good health of all crew is sought 24 hours prior to the ship's arrival from the shipmaster to prevent the spread of the COVID-19.





In addition, the port has also developed its own standard operating procedures measures and is complying with International Maritime Organizations (IMO) and World Health Organization (WHO) reporting form – “Maritime Declaration of Health” and port of call list that are being scrutinized by port health and marine team on 24x7 basis.

An isolation ward has been created and non-contact infrared temperature guns, N-95 face masks, disposable gloves & caps, and fully equipped ambulance with three paramedics are available round the clock. Spraying of de-contaminant liquid (Sodium Hypochlorite) is being done on ship’s boarding area for embarkation/disembarkation of operation staff. GPL has undertaken a number of measures to educate its employees and workmen on hygiene measures to avoid the spread of



GPL has put in place all preventive measures since the outbreak of the novel The port carried out mock drills and preparedness drive at port premises in presence of Ganjam district health administration and MKCG Government Hospital teams on February 05. On March 12, the Indian Coast Guard Officials visited the port and felt satisfactory over the port’s readiness to handle the COVID – 19.

Fully sanitized marine pilot is boarding with full body covered surgical protection suit during his operation on a vessel. All port staffs engaged in any kind of operations at berth area have been given face masks and hand-sanitizers before and after operations.