Coronavirus: Hyundai Motor's CSR arm ordering testing kits from Korea

Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF), the CSR arm of Hyundai Motor India, on Saturday said it is ordering advanced diagnostic testing kits for infection from South Korea as part of its measures to combat the pandemic.

These advanced kits have a very high level of accuracy and can help serve over 25,000 people, Hyundai Motor India Ltd ( HMIL) said in a statement.

"Post receiving the shipment, the kits will be distributed in consultation with the Centre, and state governments to the hospitals in affected areas," it added.

Commenting on the initiative, HMIL MD & CEO SS Kim said, As part of our global direction - Progress for Humanity', Hyundai is committed to supporting the Government of India's spirited fight against the COVID-19 crisis."

He further said, "Our contribution towards supplies of Advanced Diagnostic testing kits will help over 25,000 people.

The company continues to monitor the situation closely and support the Indian government with multi-layered CSR initiatives to bring back normalcy at the earliest, he added.





Hyundai has also announced initiatives to support customers in these challenging times. Its 24X7 roadside assistance will be available for customers to ensure help in case any demanding situation arises, the company said.

Additionally, customers who were unable to avail vehicle's warranty/extended warranty/free service due to health emergency or dealership shutdown in affected cities, HMIL will offer extended support of two months, it added.



Centre sends 10,000 testing kits to Bengal

The central government has sent 10,000 testing kits for detecting infection to West Bengal, an official said.

The kits were dispatched from the Institute of virology and reached the virology lab housed in the Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases (NICED) here on Friday.





A NICED official said arrangements were being made to send the kits to various coronavirus testing laboratories in the state.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has repeatedly complained of shortage of testing kits in the state. Some doctors had recently appealed to state governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to expedite the dispatch of the kits.