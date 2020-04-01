Coronavirus: India death toll rises to 38, 1,637 positive cases so far

JUST IN
Covid-19: Trains, thousands under lens over travel to Tablighi Jamaat
132 people were either cured or discharged and one had migrated to another country, shows the Health Ministry data

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Railway coaches being modified into isolation wards for Covid-19 patients. Photo: @RailMinIndia
The number of positive coronavirus cases climbed to 1,637 in the country on Wednesday while the death toll rose to 38, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 1,466, while 132 people were either cured or discharged and one had migrated to another country, the ministry stated.

As per the health ministry's updated data at 9 AM, three fresh deaths were reported since the last update on Tuesday. However, it could not be known from which parts of the country these three fatalities were reported.

Till Tuesday night, Maharashtra had reported the most deaths (9) in the country so far, followed by Gujarat (6), Karnataka (3) Madhya Pradesh (3), Punjab (3), Delhi (2), West Bengal (2) and Jammu and Kashmir (2).

Kerala, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Bihar and Himachal Pradesh have reported a death each.

The state-wise breakup of the cases was also not available immediately.
First Published: Wed, April 01 2020. 14:04 IST

