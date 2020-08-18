Coronavirus LIVE: India tally crosses 2.7-million mark; Biocon CEO infected

update: India has recorded over 54,288 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total past the 2.7-million mark. With 880 fatalities reported on Monday, the country's death toll has surged to 51,025. India, the third-most-affected country by total cases and fourth by death toll, has added 431,983 cases in the past 7 days alone. It has left even the US and Brazil behind in seven-day average of daily new cases.

Five most affected states by total tally of cases are Maharashtra (6,04,358), Tamil Nadu (338,055), Andhra Pradesh (289,000), Karnataka (226,966), and Uttar Pradesh (152,580).



The National Expert Group on vaccine administration met leading domestic vaccine makers on Monday to discuss the road ahead for the development of indigenous Covid-19 vaccine. Meanwhile, Biocon executive chairperson Kiran Mazumdar Shaw yesterday said that she had tested positive for coronavirus.

Coronavirus world update: As many as 22,035,261 people around the world have been diagnosed with Covid-19. While 14,775,187, have recovered, 776,830 have died from the disease so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 5,611,150 cases. It is followed by Brazil, which has 3,363,235.

