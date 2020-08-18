JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Biocon chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw tests positive for Covid-19
Business Standard

Coronavirus LIVE: India tally crosses 2.7-million mark; Biocon CEO infected

Coronavirus latest news: India cases have crossed the 2.7-million mark. Maharashtra coronavirus tally at 6,04,358. Stay tuned for coronavirus LIVE updates

Topics
Coronavirus | World Health Organization | Lockdown

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Coronavirus
A health worker wearing personal protective equipment collects a swab sample from a resident at a Covid-19 testing site in the courtyard of a school in New Delhi.

Coronavirus update: India has recorded over 54,288 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total past the 2.7-million mark. With 880 fatalities reported on Monday, the country's death toll has surged to 51,025. India, the third-most-affected country by total cases and fourth by death toll, has added 431,983 cases in the past 7 days alone. It has left even the US and Brazil behind in seven-day average of daily new coronavirus cases.

Five most affected states by total tally of cases are Maharashtra (6,04,358), Tamil Nadu (338,055), Andhra Pradesh (289,000), Karnataka (226,966), and Uttar Pradesh (152,580).

The National Expert Group on vaccine administration met leading domestic vaccine makers on Monday to discuss the road ahead for the development of indigenous Covid-19 vaccine. Meanwhile, Biocon executive chairperson Kiran Mazumdar Shaw yesterday said that she had tested positive for coronavirus.

Coronavirus world update: As many as 22,035,261 people around the world have been diagnosed with Covid-19. While 14,775,187, have recovered, 776,830 have died from the disease so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 5,611,150 cases. It is followed by Brazil, which has 3,363,235.

Stay tuned for coronavirus LIVE updates
First Published: Tue, August 18 2020. 06:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU