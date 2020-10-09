Coronavirus LIVE updates: India cases at 6,903,812; death toll hits 106,521
Coronavirus update: Maharashtra has 1,493,884 coronavirus cases, Andhra Pradesh 730,000, Karnataka 679,356, Tamil Nadu 640,943 and UP 427,459. Stay tuned for coronavirus India LIVE update
Coronavirus update: India on Friday registered over 70,824 new Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 6,903,812 and the death toll reached 106,521. Delhi needs to be prepared for about 15,000 fresh cases of coronavirus per day taking into account the upcoming winter season-related respiratory problems, large influx of patients from outside and festive gatherings, a report drafted by the NCDC has warned.
Coronavirus vaccine update: World Health Organization has urged countries to plan for efficient roll-out of Covid-19 vaccines as soon as they are available. Recently, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had said that we may have a vaccine for Covid-19 by the end of this year, without elaborating.
World coronavirus update: The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 36,738,690. While 27,559,622 have recovered, 1,064,373 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 7,833,764 cases.
