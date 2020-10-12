Coronavirus LIVE update: India cases at 7,119,300; death toll at 109,184
Coronavirus update: Maharashtra has 1,528,226 coronavirus cases, Andhra Pradesh 739,719, Karnataka 690,000, Tamil Nadu 640,943 and UP 436,979. Stay tuned for coronavirus India LIVE update
Coronavirus | World Health Organization | Lockdown
A heath worker prepares the injection site on a patient's arm for administration of the Sputnik V vaccine during a trial in Moscow, on Sept. 23. (Photo: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg)
Coronavirus update: India on Sunday registered 67,757 new Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 7,119,300 and the death toll reached 109,184. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan warned people to stay away from large congregations and diligently follow the Covid-related guidelines issued by the government. Vardhan requested people to celebrate upcoming festivals at home, with their loved ones, instead of going out to fairs and pandals.
Coronavirus vaccine update: Warning of increased transmission of coronavirus during the winter season, the health minister said that the government was deliberating the emergency use authorisation of Covid vaccines in India.
World coronavirus update: The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 37,736,120 . While 28,342,318 have recovered, 1,081,246 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 7,991,999 cases. It is followed by India, which has 7,119,300 cases, Brazil (5,094,979) and Russia (1,298,718).
