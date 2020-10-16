JUST IN
Coronavirus LIVE update: India cases at 7,365,435; death toll at 112,144

Coronavirus update: Maharashtra has 1,564,615 coronavirus cases, Andhra Pradesh 771,503, Karnataka 743,848, Tamil Nadu 674,802 and UP 444,711. Stay tuned for coronavirus India LIVE update

Coronavirus update: India on Thursday registered a spike of 60,365 cases, taking the total count to 7,365,435, and the death toll reached 112,144. In the wake of increasing number of Covid-19 cases in the country, Biocon Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on Thursday said there was a need to scale up testing for coronavirus in order to contain the pandemic.

Coronavirus vaccine update: Apollo Hospitals is set to administer a million Covid-19 vaccines daily and 300 million every year, which will make it the largest private player to have such a distribution coverage in India, Shobana Kamineni, the group's executive vice-chairperson, said.
 
World coronavirus update: The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 39,151,144. While 29,368,363 have recovered, 1,102,418 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 8,215,199 cases. It is followed by India, which has 7,365,435 cases, Brazil (5,170,996) and Russia (1,354,163).

