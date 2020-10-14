Coronavirus LIVE update: India cases at 7,237,082; death toll at 110,617
Coronavirus update: Maharashtra has 1,543,837 coronavirus cases, Andhra Pradesh 763,000, Karnataka 717,915, Tamil Nadu 661,264 and UP 436,979. Stay tuned for coronavirus India LIVE update
Coronavirus update: A day after recording its lowest single-day addition to Covid tally since August 18, India on Tuesday registered a spike of 63,517 cases, taking the total count to 7,237,082, and the death toll reached 110,617.
About 47 per cent of the Covid-19 deaths in the country had been recorded among those aged below 60 years, the Centre said on Tuesday, cautioning against any laxity towards taking precautions. It also stated that respiratory diseases escalate in winter.
Coronavirus vaccine update: Dr Reddy's Laboratories (DRL) has submitted a revised application to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) seeking approval to conduct phase 2 and 3 clinical trials of the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V in India.
World coronavirus update: The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 38,347,804. While 28,836,260 have recovered, 1,090,179 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 8,089,929 cases. It is followed by India, which has 7,237,082 cases, Brazil (5,114,823) and Russia (1,326,178).
