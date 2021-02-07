Coronavirus LIVE: India cases at 10,827,170; global tally rises to 106.3 mn

LIVE updates: India recorded 11,713 fresh (Covid-19) cases on Saturday. The total number of active cases in the country has fallen to 150,733, while the caseload tally stands at 10,827,170. Globally, more than 106.3 million people have been infected by the virus. The country continues to be second-most-affected globally, and ranks 18th among worst-hit nations by active cases.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (2,038,630), Karnataka (941,500), Kerala (956,421), Andhra Pradesh (888,275), and Tamil Nadu (840,849).

Nearly 5.6 million beneficiaries have been inoculated under the countrywide Covid-19 vaccination exercise.

World update: Coronavirus cases rise unabated across the globe, with more than 106.3 million infected by the deadly contagion. While 77,965,615 have recovered, 2,318,841 have died so far. The US remains the worst-hit country with 27,517,641, followed by India, Brazil, Russia and the United Kingdom. However, it terms of the total number of active cases, US tops the charts, followed by France, UK, Brazil and Belgium.

