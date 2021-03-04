Coronavirus LIVE: India cases at 11156748; Maharashtra sees 9855 new cases

live updates: With a daily increase of 15,000 in total cases, India’s tally of cases has risen to 11,156,748. Death toll has reached 157,471, with 110 fatalities in a day. India's count of active cases has jumped to 175,044. The country continues to be second-most-affected globally, and ranks 13th among worst-hit nations by active cases. The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (2,169,330), Kerala (1,064,279), Karnataka (952,037), Andhra Pradesh (890,080), and Tamil Nadu (852,478). Maharashtra is now contributing more than half of fresh infections in India, fanning fears of a second wave in the state.

World coronavirus update: Coronavirus cases rise unabated across the globe with 115,749,030 infected by the deadly contagion. While 91,454,588 have recovered, 2,570,614 have died so far. The US remains the worst-hit country with 29,456,377, followed by India, Brazil, Russia and the United Kingdom. However, it terms of the total number of active cases, US tops the charts, followed by France, UK, Brazil and Belgium.