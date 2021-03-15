Coronavirus LIVE: India cases at 11,385,158; global tally past 120.4 mn

JUST IN
Research team locates 24 unknown bat coronaviruses in southwestern China
Coronavirus live updates: India reported 26,514 fresh Covid-19 cases on Friday pushing the overall tally to 11,385,158, according to Worldometer. The death toll from the deadly infection jumped to 158,762. India ranks 11th among worst-hit nations by active cases. The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (2,314,413), Kerala (1,089,478), Karnataka (959,338), Andhra Pradesh (891,563), and Tamil Nadu (858,967).

World coronavirus update: Coronavirus cases rise unabated across the globe with 120,401,823 infected by the deadly contagion. While 96,945,686 have recovered, 2,664,766 have died so far. The US remains the worst-hit country with 30,081,459, followed by Brazil, India, Russia and the United Kingdom. However, it terms of the total number of active cases, US tops the charts, followed by France, Brazil, Belgium and UK.

First Published: Mon, March 15 2021. 07:06 IST

