BMC, cops book actress Gauhar Khan for flouting Covid norms

Sending out a strong message, Mumbai Police have booked Bollywood actress and model Gauhar Khan for allegedly violating Covid-19 protocols after testing positive, officials said here on Monday.
The Oshiwara police station lodged an FIR after a complaint lodged by the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) against Gauhar.
Hailing from Pune, Gauhar (37) recently got married to actor Zaid Darbar, the son of veteran music director Ismail Darbar. She had tested positive for Covid-19 on March 11.
However, despite testing positive, she attended a film shoot and was moving around in public places, unmindful that she was a carrier and could post a threat to the general public, an official said.
"The BMC has filed an FIR against a Bollywood actor for non-compliance of Covid-19 guidelines after testing positive. The rules apply to all alike and we urge the citizens to follow the guidelines and help the city beat the virus," the BMC said on Monday.
The civic body also tweeted a copy of the FIR with the actress' name blurred with a slogan -- "No Compromise On City's Safety!"
After a social worker tipped off the BMC on Gauhar seen moving around in public despite testing positive, a civic health team rushed to her home in the western suburb.
Gauhar allegedly did not open the door for the health team after which it called her on her phone, which she answered.
Finally, Gauhar relented and stepped out, following which the BMC team stamped her hand on the home isolation status which she flouted. She is now being shifted to an institution.
As cases in Maharashtra crossed a staggering 23 lakh on Sunday, the state and the BMC are taking stringent measures against persons flouting norms after testing positive.
--IANS
qn/arm
