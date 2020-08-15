Coronavirus LIVE: India records over 65,500 new cases; tally past 2.5 mn

update: India has recorded over 65,600 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 2,525,222. With over 1,000 fatalities reported on Friday, India's death toll has surged to 49,134. India, the third-most-affected country by total cases and fourth by death toll, has added 438,179 cases in the past 7 days alone. Five most affected states by total tally of cases are Maharashtra (560,126), Tamil Nadu (326,245), Andhra Pradesh (264,000), Karnataka (196,494), and Delhi (150,000).

world update: As many as 21,335,828 people around the world have been diagnosed with Covid-19. While more than 14,125,686 have recovered, 762,429 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 5,476,117 cases. It is followed by Brazil, which has 3,278,895.



