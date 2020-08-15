JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Centre sets ball rolling on Covid vaccine procurement, may hold meet Monday
Business Standard

Coronavirus LIVE: India records over 65,500 new cases; tally past 2.5 mn

Coronavirus latest news: India recorded over 65,500 cases in a day. Maharashtra tally has surged to 5,72,734, Tamil Nadu 326,245, Andhra 264,000. Stay tuned for coronavirus LIVE updates

Topics
Coronavirus | World Health Organization | Lockdown

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Coronavirus
A medic stores samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing amid the complete bi-weekly lockdown to curb COVID-19 spread

Coronavirus update: India has recorded over 65,600 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 2,525,222. With over 1,000 fatalities reported on Friday, India's death toll has surged to 49,134. India, the third-most-affected country by total cases and fourth by death toll, has added 438,179 cases in the past 7 days alone. Five most affected states by total tally of cases are Maharashtra (560,126), Tamil Nadu (326,245), Andhra Pradesh (264,000), Karnataka (196,494), and Delhi (150,000).

Coronavirus world update: As many as 21,335,828 people around the world have been diagnosed with Covid-19. While more than 14,125,686 have recovered, 762,429 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 5,476,117 cases. It is followed by Brazil, which has 3,278,895.

Stay tuned for all coronavirus LIVE updates.
First Published: Sat, August 15 2020. 06:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU