Coronavirus LIVE: India logs 402,110 new cases; Dr Fauci suggests lockdown

Coronavirus live updates | Statewise list of fresh Covid-19 cases: Maharashtra reported 62,919 infections, followed by Karnataka (48,296), and Kerala (37,199). Stay tuned for corona-related news
Coronavirus live updates: Breaking all records, India on Saturday reported a massive surge of 402,110 cases, Worldometer showed this morning. With this, India became the first country in the world to register over 400,000 infections in a single day. As many as 3,522 new deaths were also reported on the day.
The cumulative caseload stands at 19,157,094 and the death toll from the virus has reached 211,835. India now has nearly 3.3 million active cases. India has reported 2,497,675 number of fresh cases in mere seven days. India's armed forces were on Friday granted emergency financial powers to augment their efforts in the battle against Covid-19, the second wave of which has brought devastation to the country in the past few weeks. They will establish and operate hospitals, quarantine facilities, and to undertake procurement of Covid-specific equipment without the usual clearances.
Maharashtra reported 62,919 infections, followed by Karnataka (48,296), and Kerala (37,199) in the past 24 hours. Maharashtra also recorded 828 casualties, followed by Delhi (375) and Uttar Pradesh (332).
The six most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (4,602,472), Kerala (1,571,183), Karnataka (1,488,118), Uttar Pradesh (1,252,324), Tamil Nadu (1,148,064), and Delhi (1,074,916).
World coronavirus update: Coronavirus cases rise unabated across the globe with 151,991,828 infected by the deadly contagion. While 129,860,707 have recovered, 3,193,050 have died so far. The US remains the worst-hit country with 33,102,384, followed by India, Brazil, France and Turkey. However, in the past seven days, India has added the highest number of fresh cases at 2,497,675, followed by the Brazil (420,747) and US (382,725).
