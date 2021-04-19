Coronavirus LIVE: India sees 275306 cases, 1625 deaths in worst 24-hr spike

-
-
Coronavirus live updates: India reported 275,306 coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases on Monday, the highest single-day spike so far since the pandemic broke out, Worldometer showed this morning. With this, India's Covid tally has shot up to 15,057,767 cases. India also reported the highest-ever single-day spike in Covid-related deaths with 1,625 fatalities. The death toll from the deadly infection stands at 178,793.
Maharashtra and Delhi recorded their biggest ever single-day surge in Covid-19 cases on Sunday, according to government data. While Delhi reported 25,462 cases and 161 deaths in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra logged 68,631 infections and 503 fatalities, it said. West Bengal logged its highest-ever spike of 8,419 cases. Tamil Nadu recorded 10,723 cases. Kerala has reported the highest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases in a day.
Arvind Kejriwal yesterday flagged an imminent oxygen shortage in the coming days if the stocks are not replenished. He also alleged the quota of the city has been diverted to other states.
"Del facing acute shortage of oxygen. In view of sharply increasing cases, Del needs much more than normal supply. Rather than increasing supply, our normal supply has been sharply reduced and Delhi's quota has been diverted to other states. OXYGEN HAS BECOME AN EMERGENCY IN DEL," he tweeted.
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (3,839,338), Kerala (1,197,301), Karnataka (1,109,650), Tamil Nadu (962,935), and Andhra Pradesh (942,135).
World coronavirus update: Coronavirus cases rise unabated across the globe with 141,987,024 infected by the deadly contagion. While 120,674,960 have recovered, 3,032,205 have died so far. The US remains the worst-hit country with 32,404,454, followed by India, Brazil, France and Russia. However, it terms of the total number of active cases, US tops the charts, followed by India, Brazil, France and Russia.
