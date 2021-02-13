Coronavirus LIVE: India cases at 10,892,550; Mumbai records 599 new cases

live updates: India recorded 12,137 fresh Covid-19 cases of the disease (Covid-19). The country reported a net reduction of 4,984 in active cases to bring its count down at 138,253. India’s share of global active coronavirus cases now stands at 0.56 per cent (one in 179). The caseload tally stands at 10,892,550. The country continues to be second-most-affected globally, and ranks 17th among worst-hit nations by active cases.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (2,052,905), Kerala (988,655), Karnataka (944,057), Andhra Pradesh (888,692), and Tamil Nadu (843,690).

The number of healthcare and frontline workers vaccinated against Covid-19 has reached 7.766 million on the 28th day of the countrywide inoculation programme, the Union said on Friday.

World coronavirus update: Coronavirus cases rise unabated across the globe, with more than 108.7 million infected by the deadly contagion. While 80,868,132 have recovered, 2,392,479 have died so far. The US remains the worst-hit country with 28,102,746, followed by India, Brazil, Russia and the United Kingdom. However, it terms of the total number of active cases, US tops the charts, followed by France, UK, Brazil and Belgium.

Stay tuned for the latest coronavirus-related news.