Covid LIVE: India death toll nears 400,000-mark; global tally 181.5 million
Coronavirus live updates: India reported 48,698 new Covid infections and 1,183 more deaths on Saturday. Stay tuned for corona-related news
A woman in New Delhi walks by on Friday, June 18, 2021, a wall mural asking people to wear facemasks as safety against the corovanvirus. (PTI Photo)
Coronavirus updates: India's tally of coronavirus (Covid-19) cases has reached 30,232,320, and the death toll nears 400,000-mark. Country continues to be second-most-affected globally. India reported 48,698 new infections on Saturday and 1,183 new deaths, according to the health ministry.
The five most-affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6,017,035), Kerala (2,865,871), Karnataka (2,826,754), Tamil Nadu (2,455,332), and Andhra Pradesh (1,871,475).
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his monthly radio programme "Mann Ki Baat" on Sunday at 11 am.
World coronavirus update: Covid-19 is continuing to spread around the world, with more than 181.5 million confirmed cases and 3,932,450 deaths across nearly 200 countries recorded since China reported its first cases to the World Health Organization (WHO) in December 2019. The US remains the worst-hit country with 34,489,543, followed by India, Brazil, France and Russia.
