Coronavirus LIVE: India active cases below 145,000; global cases at 107 mn

live updates: India recorded 8,947 fresh Covid-19 cases of the disease (Covid-19). The total number of active cases in the country has fallen to 145,690, while the caseload tally stands at 10,803,533. Globally, nearly 107 million people have been infected by the virus. The country continues to be second-most-affected globally, and ranks 18th among worst-hit nations by active cases.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (2,044,071), Kerala (968,438), Karnataka (942,518), Andhra Pradesh (888,423), and Tamil Nadu (841,797).

As of today, 6,035,660 people have been vaccinated in India, out of which, healthcare workers who have been vaccinated are 5,412,270. Around 623,390 frontline workers have been vaccinated since February 2.

World update: Coronavirus cases rise unabated across the globe, with nearly 107 million infected by the deadly contagion. While 78,972,963 have recovered, 2,335,361 have died so far. The US remains the worst-hit country with 27,698,569, followed by India, Brazil, Russia and the United Kingdom. However, it terms of the total number of active cases, US tops the charts, followed by France, UK, Brazil and Belgium.

Stay tuned for the latest coronavirus-related news.