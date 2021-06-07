- Centre extends free foodgrain scheme for 800 million till this Diwali
- Sebi fines Franklin MF Rs 5 cr, asks it to return Rs 512 cr fund mgt fees
- Sebi asks debt MFs to do a second risk-assessment label for investors
- Tata Digital names Mukesh Bansal President, to invest $75 mn in his CureFit
- Suraksha group sweetens offer for Jaypee Infra by Rs 1,298 crore
- Fire at chemical plant in Pune: 12 bodies recovered so far, say officials
- Amid record highs, BSE-listed cos' m-cap zooms to whopping Rs 229 trn
Covid LIVE: 11,958 cases in Karnataka; Kerala lockdown extended till Jun 16
Coronavirus live updates: Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat have announced the partial lifting of restrictions from today. Stay tuned for corona-related news
Topics
Coronavirus | World Health Organization | Coronavirus Vaccine
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
FILE PIC: A traffic police constable gives a face mask to a commuter after charging a fine for not wearing one, amid coronavirus pandemic
Coronavirus live updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced that the central government will provide free coronavirus vaccine to states for inoculation of all above the age of 18 from June 21, and asserted that vaccine supply would be increased significantly in the country in coming days.
With a little over 100,000 new infections across India in the past 24 hours, daily cases in the country have dropped to the lowest level seen in over two months, marking a decline in the brutal second wave of Covid-19. India reported 100,636 new infections today and 2,427 new deaths, taking the total number of confirmed infections in India to 28,909,975 and deaths to 349,186, according to MoHFW. While the daily cases were the lowest since April 4, or in 62 days, the number of reported daily deaths in the country touched a low of a month-and-a-half (or since April 22). In view of the waning second wave, several states have decided to ease the lockdown-like curbs that were imposed to curtail the pace of infections.
With a little over 100,000 new infections across India in the past 24 hours, daily cases in the country have dropped to the lowest level seen in over two months, marking a decline in the brutal second wave of Covid-19. India reported 100,636 new infections today and 2,427 new deaths, taking the total number of confirmed infections in India to 28,909,975 and deaths to 349,186, according to MoHFW. While the daily cases were the lowest since April 4, or in 62 days, the number of reported daily deaths in the country touched a low of a month-and-a-half (or since April 22). In view of the waning second wave, several states have decided to ease the lockdown-like curbs that were imposed to curtail the pace of infections.
Among major Indian states, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat have announced the partial lifting of restrictions from today.
With 20,421 cases reported in the past 24 hours, Tamil Nadu is leading the state list. It is followed by Karnataka with 12,209 new infections. Kerala reported 14,672 cases. Maharashtra 12,557, and Andhra Pradesh 8,976 cases. Delhi reported 381 fresh cases.
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (5,831,781), Karnataka (2,695,523), Kerala (2,633,082), Tamil Nadu (2,237,233), and Andhra Pradesh (1,758,339).
World coronavirus update: Covid-19 is continuing to spread around the world, with more than 174 million confirmed cases and 3,743,188 deaths across nearly 200 countries recorded since China reported its first cases to the World Health Organization (WHO) in December 2019. The US remains the worst-hit country with 34,210,247, followed by India, Brazil, France and Turkey.
To read updates from our previous day's blog on the coronavirus pandemic, click here
To read updates from our previous day's blog on the coronavirus pandemic, click here
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh