Coronavirus LIVE: India Covid cases at 28,808,372; global tally 173.7 mn
Coronavirus live updates: India reported 120,529 new Covid-19 infections on Saturday. Stay tuned for corona-related news
Coronavirus live updates: India's tally of coronavirus (Covid-19) cases has reached 28,808,372, and the death toll stands at 346,784. India continues to be second-most-affected globally. The active cases in the country have been less than 200,000 for the nine successive days.
The six most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (5,805,565), Karnataka (26,35,122), Kerala (2,584,853), Tamil Nadu (2,172,751), and Andhra Pradesh (1,738,990).
World coronavirus update: The world is seeing a slight decline in the number of fresh coronavirus cases that are recorded daily. 173,705,211 has been infected across the globe by the deadly contagion since November 2019. While 156,570,213 have recovered, 3,735,771 have died so far. The US remains the worst-hit country with 34,203,721, followed by India, Brazil, France and Turkey. However, in the past seven days, India has added the highest number of fresh cases at 1,073,053, followed by the Brazil (444,641) and Argentina (230,021).
