Coronavirus live updates: Karnataka tightens entry; Odisha malls to open
Coronavirus live updates: Uttarakhand announces date to open schools; Florida becomes USA's Covid-19 epicentre.
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Nurses at a training college in Thane are vaccinated for Covid-19 on Friday, July 30, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Coronavirus updates: Karnataka made a negative RTPCR result not older than 72 hours mandatory for those entering the state from Kerala and Maharashtra. This is irrespective of the visitors' vaccination status, according to new guidelines Saturday.
Odisha will open shopping malls, parks and cinema halls on Sunday, excluding three cities where coronavirus cases are high. Schools in Uttarakhand will open for Classes 9 to12 on August 2 and for Classes 6 to 8 on August 16.
World coronavirus updates: Florida has become the new US epicentre in the pandemic as it recorded its highest one-day increase of Covid-19 cases since the start of the outbreak, Bloomberg reported. Thousands of people protested against France’s special virus pass with marches through Paris and other cities on Saturday as well as sporadic clashes with riot police, the AP reported. China is studying if it’s necessary to give booster vaccines to vulnerable groups such as the elderly, people with underlying diseases and those who work in high-risk areas.
