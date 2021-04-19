Coronavirus: Metro services truncated during Delhi's six-day lockdown

Metro trains will run on a reduced frequency during the six-day lockdown in Delhi over an exponential rise in cases.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the lockdown from 10 pm on Monday night till 5 am next Monday as the health system is being stretched to its limits amid the spiralling infections.

"Services during morning (8 AM to 10 AM) and evening (5 PM to 7 PM) peak hours across the network will be available with a headway (frequency) of 30 minutes," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a statement.

"For rest of the hours of the day, services across the network will be available with a frequency of 60 min only," it said.

Metro services can be availed only by the exempted category of people on production of valid identity proof, the DMRC said.

