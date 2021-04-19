Delhi liquor shops witness long queues as city goes for lockdown

Long queues were witnessed at Delhi liquor shops on Monday after the Delhi government announced a week long lockdown in the national capital due to the rising Covid cases. Social distancing went for a toss as people queued up to get their stock for the week.

Some were seem buying liquor boxes, while some bought only two to three bottles. It looked as if there is no in the city.

A customer standing in the queue at a liquor store told IANS, "I will buy the most expensive wine bottle and drink two bottles for 6 days."

Delhi government has announced a week long lockdown till next Monday at 5 a.m. amid unprecedented rise in Covid-19 cases in the state.

Delhi is witnessing record number of cases with over 25,000 cases registered on Sunday alone. The positivity rate shot up to 30 per cent, almost one third of the samples turning positive. After this, the Delhi government announced lockdown in the city. Delhi chief minister Kejriwal said, he will use this time to ramp up the healthcare facilities to cope up with the rising cases.

