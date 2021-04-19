Delhi liquor shops witness long queues as city goes for lockdown

-
ALSO READ
Delhi reduces legal drinking age to 21 from 25; restaurateurs cheer move
Liquor prices in Maharashtra likely to rise 10-15% after tax hike
Sales of Indian-made foreign liquor slip 9% in the quarter: CIABC
Gurugram: Pubs, liquor shops fined for operating after midnight
First time: ITBP starts online liquor distribution system for troops
-
Long queues were witnessed at Delhi liquor shops on Monday after the Delhi government announced a week long lockdown in the national capital due to the rising Covid cases. Social distancing went for a toss as people queued up to get their stock for the week.
Some were seem buying liquor boxes, while some bought only two to three bottles. It looked as if there is no coronavirus in the city.
A customer standing in the queue at a liquor store told IANS, "I will buy the most expensive wine bottle and drink two bottles for 6 days."
Delhi government has announced a week long lockdown till next Monday at 5 a.m. amid unprecedented rise in Covid-19 cases in the state.
Delhi is witnessing record number of cases with over 25,000 cases registered on Sunday alone. The positivity rate shot up to 30 per cent, almost one third of the samples turning positive. After this, the Delhi government announced lockdown in the city. Delhi chief minister Kejriwal said, he will use this time to ramp up the healthcare facilities to cope up with the rising cases.
--IANS
msk/skp/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU