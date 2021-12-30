Coronavirus: MP sees 72 new cases, zero death; active count at 360

-
The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 7,93,888 on Thursday with the addition of 72 cases, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,533 as no fatality was reported, an official said.
With 19 patients recuperating and getting discharged from hospitals during the day, the recovery count in the state stood at 7,82,995.
There are 360 active COVID-19 cases in the state now, he said.
As 61,621 samples were examined during the day, the overall test count in the state went up to 2,36,27,429, the official added.
A government release said that 10,22,72,199 anti-coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 1,59,814 on Thursday.
The coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,93,888, new cases 72, death toll 10,533, recoveries 7,82,995, active cases 360, number of tests so far 2,36,27,429.
