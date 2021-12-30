Amid rising Covid cases, HC, district courts in Delhi to function virtually

-
Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Delhi High Court and district courts in the national capital will function virtually from January 3 to January 15, 2022.
Delhi Chief Justice DN Patel has observed that there is, indubitably, a sudden spurt and spike in COVID-19 cases in the NCT of Delhi.
"Such a rise is quite alarming and worrisome. The Government of NCT of Delhi has already issued a 'yellow alert' in Delhi. It's high time that this Court also takes all the possible precautionary and preventive measures to thwart any possibility of a resurgence of any wave of extreme nature."
The Chief Justice said that the present grim scenario has left us with no other viable option. "It is thus directed that this Court shall, with effect from January 3, 2022, take up the matters, as per the existing arrangement with regard to the listing of cases, through virtual mode only. The courts of Registrar and Joint Registrar (Judicial) shall also take up matters through virtual mode only."
"The District Courts in Delhi shall also, with effect from January 3, 2022, hold courts through virtual mode only. The video-conferencing links of the courts be made available on the website/ cause-list(s). The Principal District and Sessions Judges, in consultation with the DG (Prisons), shall make necessary arrangements for extension of remand of UTPs. Wherever required, the UTPs may be produced through video-conferencing," the Delhi HC said.
The aforesaid arrangement shall continue till January 15, 2022. The entire situation shall be reassessed and reviewed shortly, Justice DN Patel stated in the order.
Justice DN Patel also said, "I have also consulted with the esteemed members of the Administrative and General Supervision Committee of this Court. They all are also of the view that immediate steps are required to be taken to safeguard the health and well-being of all the stakeholders while also ensuring that the justice delivery system remains functional. The inputs have also been taken from the President of Delhi High Court Bar Association as well as from the Chairman of Coordination Committee of All District Court Bar Associations of Delhi and other senior office bearers. As expected, they, too, have assured fullest cooperation on behalf of the Members of the Bar.
