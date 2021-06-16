JUST IN
Business Standard

Coronavirus: Nine fatalities, 280 fresh virus infections in Rajasthan

The state's infection count is at 950,413

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

A health worker shows samples of a Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) employees for Covid-19 testing, in New Delhi. Photo: PTI
Representational image

Nine more people died from coronavirus in Rajasthan on Wednesday as 280 fresh cases surfaced, taking the state's infection count to 9,50,413, according to an official report.

So far, the infection has claimed 8,865 lives in the state.

On Wednesday, three deaths were reported in Bikaner and two each in Sri Ganganagar and Udaipur, the report said.

Of the fresh infections, the maximum 58 were reported from Jaipur while 49 cases surfaced in Alwar.

A total of 9,36,586 persons have recovered from the infection and the number of active cases at present is 4,962.

First Published: Wed, June 16 2021. 20:38 IST

