Uttar Pradesh reports 310 new Covid-19 infections, 50 fatalities

With 50 fresh COVID-19 fatalities in the state, the death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 21,963, while the tally climbed to 17,03,458 with 310 fresh cases, according to a health department bulletin on Wednesday.
Of the 50 fresh deaths, 10 have been reported from Lucknow, four from Shahjahanpur, three each from Lakhimpur Kheri, Jhansi, Ghazipur, two each in Kushinagar, Gorakhpur, Sonbhadra, Ayodhya, Sant Kabirnagar, Basti, one each in Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Kanpur Nagar, Saharanpur, Bulandshahr, Pilibhit, Mathura, Pratapgarh, Hardoi, Gonda, Etawah, Aligarh, Amroha, Kannauj and Banda, it said.
Of the 310 new COVID-19 cases, 29 have been reported from Lucknow, 22 from Meerut, 17 from Ghaziabad, 16 each from Varanasi, Muzaffarnagar, Prayagraj, 14 from Gorakhpur, among others, the bulletin said.
In the past 24 hours, 927 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the total number of those recovered to 16,74,999.
The recovery rate in the state now stands at 98.3 per cent.
The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 6,496 of which 3,921 are in home isolation.
In the past 24 hours, more than 2.86 lakh samples have been tested in the state, while over 5.41 crore samples have been tested in the state so far, the bulletin added.
