JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Covid-19 shouldn't be used as an argument to raise buffer stocking norms
Business Standard

Coronavirus outbreak: India reports 227 cases in a day, death toll at 32

Biggest single-day jump in cases; total at 1,251

Agencies  |  New Delhi 

Ghaziabad: Migrants wait to board a bus to their native villages, during a nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, at Kaushambi in Ghaziabad. Photo: PTI
Ghaziabad: Migrants wait to board a bus to their native villages, during a nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, at Kaushambi in Ghaziabad. Photo: PTI

The number of Covid-19 cases climbed to 1,251 in India on Monday, registering the highest single-day increase of 227 cases, while the death toll rose to 32, the Union Health Ministry said.

It said the number of active cases was 1,117, and 101 people were either cured or discharged and one had migrated, the ministry stated. The 1,251 cases include 49 foreigners. In an updated data at 9.30 pm, it said three fresh deaths were reported on Monday.

While one death each was reported from Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, the details of the third was not available on the chart. So far, Maharashtra has reported the most deaths (8), followed by Gujarat (6), Karnataka (3) Madhya Pradesh (3), Delhi (2) and Jammu and Kashmir (2).


ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: 227 new cases, sharpest rise in a day in India; toll 32

Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, West Bengal, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh have reported a death each.

The highest number of confirmed Covid-19 cases was reported from Kerala with 202 infections, followed by Maharashtra at 198. The number of cases in Delhi has gone up to 97.

The cases in Karnataka have gone up to 83 till now, it has increased to 82 in Uttar Pradesh . The number of cases has risen to 71 in Telangana, 69 in Gujarat, 67 in Tamil Nadu while the number of cases in Rajasthan has climbed to 59. It has risen to 48 in Jammu & Kashmir.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus impact: Nomura lowers 2020 GDP growth forecast to -0.5%

Madhya Pradesh has 47 positive patients. Punjab has reported 38 cases, while 36 Covid-19 cases have been detected in Haryana. There are 23 cases of Covid-19 in Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal (22), Bihar (15) and Ladakh (13).

Nine cases have been reported from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Chandigarh has eight cases, while Chhattisgarh and Uttarakhand have reported seven cases. Goa has reported five coronavirus cases, while Himachal Pradesh and Odisha have reported three cases each. Puducherry, Mizoram and Manipur have reported a case each.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus spread: Govt's U-turn on 'limited community transmission'

“Remaining 46 cases are being assigned to states to initiate contact tracing,” the ministry stated.

Global coronavirus deaths cross 35K; most in Europe

More than 35,000 people have died worldwide from the coronavirus pandemic since it emerged late last year in China, most of them in Europe, according to an AFP tally at 1615 GMT Monday using official figures.

In total, 35,905 people have died, including 26,076 in Europe. Italy has the most deaths with 11,591, following by Spain with 7,340 and China with 3,304.

ALSO READ: Italy sees slowdown in rate of new virus cases; shoots past 100,000

More than 740,00 cases have been officially detected in 183 countries and territories, including at least 408,203 in Europe, almost 150,000 in the United States and Canada with 2,635 deaths and 106,609 cases in Asia with 3,827 deaths.

Detected cases likely reflect only a fraction of the real number of infections as many countries are only testing the most serious cases.

FinMin asks banks to ensure adequate cash

With salary day drawing near, the finance ministry has asked public sector banks to ensure enough cash to meet the heightened demand across the country amid the 21-day lockdown. It has also asked banks to ensure opening of as many branches as possible.

Banks in West Bengal to function normally

The State Level Bankers' Committee in West Bengal decided that banks will function from 10 am to 4 pm, withdrawing its earlier advisory of limiting the transaction hours till 2 pm, an official said. All the branches will now function in all the working days.

Procurement norms for select ministries eased

The government has relaxed mandatory public procurement norms for 5 departments, ministries, including health and textiles, till April for buying products that are key to deal with Covid-19. The govt also allowed them to decide on items which could be classified as “essential supplies”.

Railways plans to set aside 20,000 coaches

The Railway Board has told its zones that they might be required to convert up to 20,000 coaches into isolation wards as part of their preparedness to fight the Covid-19 outbreak. In a letter to all the zonal general managers on Monday, the board said that initially 5,000 coaches will be converted.
First Published: Tue, March 31 2020. 01:22 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU