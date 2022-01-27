Coronavirus pandemic: Assam's new cases drop by 53% in a day

-
Assam on Wednesday reported an over 53 per cent fall in daily Covid-19 cases compared to the previous day, as 1,951 more people tested positive for the virus, according to the official data.
The positivity rate, however, increased to 9.85 per cent with testing of only 19,803 samples during the day from 9.61 per cent on Tuesday when 43,587 samples were tested, the National Health Mission (NHM) said.
The state on Tuesday recorded 4,189 fresh infections, a decrease of over 1,700 cases compared to the previous day's figure.
During the day, 21 people died due to the disease including seven in Kamrup Metropolitan district which primarily comprises Guwahati city.
With this, the total number of deaths of Covid-19 infected people has gone up to 7,706, including 1,347 with co-morbidities, the NHM said.
It said 7,365 patients recovered from the disease since Tuesday, taking the total number of cured people to 6,61,084.
Kamrup Metropolitan reported 422 fresh cases against 998 infections on the previous day, a dip of nearly 58 per cent. It has recorded a total of 1,52,296 infections so far.
Currently, the state has 36,063 active cases.
Out of the new cases, the highest 422 patients were detected from Kamrup Metropolitan, followed by 139 in Jorhat, 91 in Lakhimpur and 87 in Dibrugarh.
With a total of 7,04,853 Covid-19 cases in Assam, the overall positivity rate stands at 2.55 per cent against the testing of 2,76,74,656 samples so far.
The NHM said 4,09,78,311 doses of Covid vaccines have been administered. This includes 2,31,07,805 first doses, 1,77,42,536 second doses and 1,27,970 precaution doses.
It said 35,070 people were vaccinated on Wednesday.
