JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Nine states oppose Centre's proposal on IAS officers' deputation
Business Standard

Covid-19 pandemic: Pune district logs 11,358 new cases, 7 deaths

Maharashtra's Pune district recorded 11,358 new COVID-19 cases, taking its overall tally to 13,73,427

Topics
Maharashtra | Pune

Press Trust of India  |  Pune 

A policeman asks people to leave the promenade at Marine drive, during restrictions to limit public gatherings amidst the spread of Covid, in Mumbai (Photo: Reuters)
Photo: Reuters

Maharashtra's Pune district on Wednesday recorded 11,358 new COVID-19 cases, taking its overall tally to 13,73,427, an official said.

Seven fresh deaths linked to the viral infection pushed up the toll to 19,406 in the western Maharashtra district, he said. The official said of the new cases, 5,521 were reported in Pune city and 3,491 in adjoining industrial township Pimpri-Chinchwad, while the remaining areas accounted for 2,346 infections. The district has 2,807 patients in institutional quarantine and another 89,146 in home isolation, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, January 27 2022. 02:18 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU