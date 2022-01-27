Covid-19 pandemic: Pune district logs 11,358 new cases, 7 deaths

-
Maharashtra's Pune district on Wednesday recorded 11,358 new COVID-19 cases, taking its overall tally to 13,73,427, an official said.
Seven fresh deaths linked to the viral infection pushed up the toll to 19,406 in the western Maharashtra district, he said. The official said of the new cases, 5,521 were reported in Pune city and 3,491 in adjoining industrial township Pimpri-Chinchwad, while the remaining areas accounted for 2,346 infections. The district has 2,807 patients in institutional quarantine and another 89,146 in home isolation, he added.
