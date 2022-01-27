Uttar Pradesh reports 10,937 new coronavirus cases, 23 more deaths

reported 10,937 fresh cases on Wednesday that pushed its active infection tally to 80,342, while 23 more fatalities raised the death toll to 23,106, an official statement said.

Lucknow recorded a maximum of 3,294 new cases, followed by 1,323 from Gautam Buddh Nagar, 902 from Meerut, 852 from Ghaziabad, and 594 cases from Varanasi, besides reporting cases from other districts, it said.

Two deaths each were reported from Lucknow, Kanpur Nagar, Gautam Buddh Nagar and Meerut, while one death each was reported from Ghaziabad, Varanasi, Meerut, Fatehpur and other districts.

As many as 17,074 patients have recuperated from the viral infection, taking the total number of recoveries to 18,76,791, the statement said.

In the past 24 hours, 2,14,992 Covid tests were done in the state and till date 9,85,09,932 tests have been conducted for detection of the disease in Uttar Pradesh, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)