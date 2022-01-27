Covid-19 pandemic: West Bengal logs 4,969 fresh cases, 34 deaths

West Bengal's Covid-19 tally went up to 19,79,254 on Wednesday when 4,969 fresh cases, 475 more than the previous day's count, were registered, the health department said in a bulletin.

The death toll increased to 20,445 as 34 people succumbed to the disease during the day.

In the last 24 hours, 17,734 recoveries were reported which improved the recovery rate to 95.56 per cent. On Tuesday, it was 94.91 per cent. So far, 18,91,440 people have been cured of the disease in the state.

The number of active cases declined by 12,799 from Tuesday to 67,369, the bulletin said.

The positivity rate also rose to 7.32 per cent from yesterday's 7.12 per cent.

Since Tuesday, 67,862 samples were tested for Covid-19 taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 2,29,62,130.

Of the new positive cases, North 24 Parganas district registered the maximum at 697 while Kolkata accounted for 654 infections, the bulletin said.

It said seven and six fresh fatalities were recorded in North 24 Parganas and Kolkata respectively.

On Wednesday, 61,858 doses of Covid vaccines were administered in the state, a health department official said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)