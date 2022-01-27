Covid-19 pandemic: West Bengal logs 4,969 fresh cases, 34 deaths

-
ALSO READ
Covid LIVE: Govt suggests night curfew to Kerala, Maha in areas of high TPR
Coronavirus LIVE: West Bengal govt extends Covid restrictions till Aug 31
Covid LIVE: Ahead of festive season, West Bengal extends curbs till Oct 30
Coronavirus LIVE: Delhi reports 53 Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours
Bengal logs 14,022 fresh Covid-19 cases, 4,949 more than the previous day
-
West Bengal's Covid-19 tally went up to 19,79,254 on Wednesday when 4,969 fresh cases, 475 more than the previous day's count, were registered, the health department said in a bulletin.
The death toll increased to 20,445 as 34 people succumbed to the disease during the day.
In the last 24 hours, 17,734 recoveries were reported which improved the recovery rate to 95.56 per cent. On Tuesday, it was 94.91 per cent. So far, 18,91,440 people have been cured of the disease in the state.
The number of active cases declined by 12,799 from Tuesday to 67,369, the bulletin said.
The positivity rate also rose to 7.32 per cent from yesterday's 7.12 per cent.
Since Tuesday, 67,862 samples were tested for Covid-19 taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 2,29,62,130.
Of the new positive cases, North 24 Parganas district registered the maximum at 697 while Kolkata accounted for 654 infections, the bulletin said.
It said seven and six fresh fatalities were recorded in North 24 Parganas and Kolkata respectively.
On Wednesday, 61,858 doses of Covid vaccines were administered in the state, a health department official said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU