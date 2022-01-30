Coronavirus pandemic: Rajasthan records over 10,000 cases, 21 deaths

-
ALSO READ
IND vs ENG 3rd Test highlights: Unstoppable Root puts England in command
IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1: India loses top 3 batsmen; 54-3 at Lunch
Ind vs Eng: ECB, BCCI to try 'finding a window to reschedule' 5th Test
IND vs ENG 4th Test playing 11: Umesh, Shardul replace Ishant, Shami
Rajasthan BSTC result 2021 declared on predeled.com: Steps to check result
-
Rajasthan on Sunday logged 10,061 fresh COVID-19 cases and 21 deaths due to the viral disease, according to an official report.
Jaipur reported the maximum number of fresh cases at 1,813, followed by 888 in Jodhpur, the report stated.
While four deaths were reported from Jodhpur, three each were reported from Jaipur, Kota and Udaipur, two from Sawaimadhopur and one each from Bikaner, Churu, Hanumangarh, Jalore, Nagaur and Sirohi, it said.
So far, 12,00,052 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Rajasthan. Of these, 9,245 have died and 11,18,518 recovered.
There are 72,289 active cases in the state, the report said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU