Covid-19 pandemic: 787 fresh cases, 9 deaths in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally increased to 2,70,078 on Sunday as 787 more people tested positive for the viral disease, while the death toll climbed to 3,978 with nine fresh fatalities, a health official said.

Kangra reported the highest number of fresh cases at 148, followed by 114 in Solan, 108 in Hamirpur, 97 in Bilaspur, 83 in Sirmaur, 76 in Mandi, 69 in Una, 42 in Chamba, 29 in Shimla, 19 in Kullu and two in Kinnaur, he said.

Of the latest deaths, four were reported from Shimla, two from Kangra and one each from Chamba, Solan and Kullu.

Seven men and two women in the 40-80 age group were among those who died, the official said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in stands at 9,452, he said.

As many as 779 more patients have recovered from the disease. With this, the total number of recoveries in the state stands at 2,56,630, he said.

