Coronavirus positivity rate falls to 5.12% in Punjab; cases on a decline

Punjab's Covid positivity rate has dropped to 5.12 per cent from 13.51 per cent in the past 16 days, with the state showing a declining trend in daily new cases, according to data of the Health Department.

However, the case fatality rate, which is 2.4 per cent, continues to be an area of concern for the state health authorities.

The number of new COVID-19 cases has been declining in Punjab, with the state witnessing less than 4,000 fresh infections on May 28 as against over 8,000 single-day cases registered on May 12, according to the data.

The state had registered the highest single-day spike of 9,100 fresh cases on May 8.

Punjab's Covid positivity rate stood at 13.51 per cent on May 12 with many districts, including Bathinda, Fazilka and Mohali, recording more than the state's overall positivity rate, the data showed.

The positivity rate dropped to 5.12 per cent on Friday, it said.

The number of active cases has also sharply dipped from 79,963 on May 12 to 44,964 on May 28 in the state.

Punjab recorded over 90,000 fresh cases from May 12 till May 28, according to the data.

The state has witnessed 3,069 more deaths due to the disease since May 12.

Punjab had registered a record 231 deaths on May 18, with Ludhiana being one of the worst-affected districts.

So far, COVID-19 has claimed 14,180 lives in the state.

Health officials on Saturday pointed out that the delay in approaching hospitals for treatment of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms and comorbidities was the main reason behind the rising deaths.

The number of patients on oxygen support in the state has also come down from 9,736 on May 12 to 5,302 on May 28, according to the data.

