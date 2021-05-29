Vaccine manufacturers want to talk to central govt, says CM Kejriwal

-
As the Delhi government has rolled out global tenders for procuring COVID-19 vaccines, Delhi Chief Minster Arvind Kejriwal has expressed his apprehensions regarding the procurement process, saying that most of the vaccine manufacturers globally prefers to talk only with the central government.
After inaugurating the drive-through vaccination centre in Chhatrasaal Stadium at Model Town today, Arvind Kejriwal said, "We have rolled out global tenders. All our efforts are on but other states that went for global tending so far did not receive encouraging results."
However, Chief Minister in furtherance added, "We have floated the tendering and are hopeful, it will be great if any company do come to us. But I think most of the renowned vaccine manufacturers in the world want to talk to the central government. Let's see how successful state government becomes."
The Delhi government has floated a Global Expression of Interest (EOI) for the procurement of 1 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines on an urgent basis.
In the EOI, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) stated that the offered vaccine must be duly approved by a competent authority of the government of India.
The Delhi government will accept an offer or expression of interest through e-mail by 5 pm on June 7. The efforts are part of efforts to ramp up the vaccination drive against Covid-19.
According to the latest bulletin by Delhi government 1141 positive cases, 71853 Tests conducted, 139 deaths were reported have been reported in the last 24 hours.
