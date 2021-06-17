Coronavirus tally in Mizoram crosses 16,000-mark with 236 new cases

-
-
The COVID-19 tally in Mizoram
crossed the 16,000-mark on Thursday as 236 more people, including four security personnel and 40 children, tested positive for the disease in the state, an official said.
The fresh infections pushed the coronavirus caseload in the northeastern state to 16,135, he said.
Two more fatalities due to COVID-19 raised the death toll to 74, the official said.
Of the fresh cases, 177 were reported, 25 from Kolasib 12 from Siaha and nine from Lunglei.
The remaining new cases were registered in several other districts.
The fresh cases were detected from 3,021 sample tests, and the single-day infection rate was at 7.81 per cent, he said.
Of the new patients, four have travel history, the official said, adding that 137 have developed COVID-19 symptoms.
Mizoram now has 3,647 active cases, and 12,414 people have recovered from the disease.
The state has conducted 4,42,020 sample tests for COVID-19 till date.
According to state immunisation officer Dr Lalzawmi, 3,35,477 people have been inoculated till Wednesday, with 53,272 of them having received both doses of the vaccine.
Meanwhile, the Mizoram government has launched an online platform - Nishtha Teletrack - to manage mild and asymptomatic COVID-19 patients undergoing home isolation.
The platform, which is available as web portal and mobile application, has been developed by National Health Mission in partnership with Johns Hopkins Program for International Education in Gynecology and Obstetrics (JHPIEGO).
The project was funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).
Health Minister Dr R. Lalthangliana said the launch of the technology-enabled model will help monitor and manage COVID-19 patients, who are under home isolation.
He said mild and asymptomatic patients are being put under home isolation so that hospitals and COVID Care facilities do not get congested.
