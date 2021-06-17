250 fresh cases take Arunachal Pradesh's coronavirus tally to 32,188

At least 250 more people tested



positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, pushing the tally in the northeastern state to 32,188, a senior health department official said on Thursday.

The death toll remained at 155 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the past 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The Capital Complex Region reported the highest number of fresh cases at 52, followed by West Kameng (35), Upper Subansiri (17), Changlang (15), East Siang (14), Anjaw (13), Lower Subansiri and Lohit (11 each) and Namsai (10).

The remaining new cases were registered in several other districts.

Of the fresh cases, 239 were detected through rapid antigen test, five through RT-PCR and six through TrueNat method, the official said, adding that 95 new patients have developed symptoms of COVID-19.

now has 2,810 active cases, Jampa said.

At least 289 patients were cured of the disease on Wednesday, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 29,223.

The recovery rate among patients in the state stands at 90.79 per cent.

The Capital Complex Region - comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas - has the highest number of active cases at 472, followed by West Kameng (291), Changlang (267), Namsai (198) and East Siang (155).

Altogether, 6,94,292 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far, including 6,219 on Wednesday, and the positivity rate stands at 4.01 per cent.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said that 4,33,008 people have been inoculated since the beginning of the vaccination drive in January.

