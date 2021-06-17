Puducherry coronavirus update: UT reports 326 fresh Covid-19 cases

-
-
The union territory of Puducherry reported 326 new coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours, raising the overall tally to 1,13,948, a senior official of the Department of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday.
The 326 cases were identified at the end of the examination of 9,106 samples in all the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam, projecting a test positivity rate at 3.58 per cent.
Of the new cases, 280 were from the Puducherry region followed by Karaikal (30), Yanam (10) and Mahe (6).
Director of Health Department S Mohan Kumar said eight more people-six men and two women- succumbed to the virus during the last 24 hours ending 10 AM Thursday, raising the toll to 1,710.
As many as 480 patients recovered and were discharged during the last 24 hours taking the overall recoveries to 1,07,905.
The number of active cases in the union territory stood at 4,333 (666 in hospitals and 3,667 in home isolation), he said.
The Health department Director said 11,99,383 samples have been tested so far and it was found that 10,31,190 of them were negative.
The Director said that fatality and recovery rates were 1.50 per cent and 94.70 per cent respectively.
He said that 36,702 healthcare workers and 22,712 frontline workers have been inoculated so far.
The Health Department has so far vaccinated 2,37,541 people coming under the category of either senior citizens (above 60 years) or those above 45 years with comorbidities.
