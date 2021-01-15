Coronavirus LIVE: India cases at 10,528,346; global death toll past 2 mn

update: Prime Minister will launch India's Covid-19 vaccination drive tomorrow via video conferencing. This will be the world's largest vaccination programme covering the entire length and breadth of the country.

Meanwhile, India has registered 15,515 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 10,528,346. Globally, more than 93.5 million people have been infected by the virus. The country continues to be second-most-affected globally, and ranks 13th among worst-wit nations by active cases, according to data from Worldometer.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (1,981,623), Karnataka (929,552), Andhra Pradesh (885,437), Tamil Nadu (828,287), and Kerala (825,769).

World update: cases rise unabated across the globe, with more than 93.5 million infected by the deadly contagion. While 66,797,824 have recovered, 2,001,208 have died so far. The US remains the worst-hit country with 23,847,250, followed by India, Brazil, Russia and the United Kingdom. However, it terms of the total number of active cases, US tops the charts, followed by France, UK, Brazil and Belgium.

