Corruption allegations: Anil Deshmukh appears before inquiry commission

Former home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday appeared before a commission probing allegations levelled against him by former commissioner Param Bir Singh.

Deshmukh, who was earlier arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case, is currently in judicial custody.

On Friday, special PMLA court judge H S Satbhai had allowed Deshmukh's production warrant for appearance before the Justice K U Chandiwal Commission.

The government had in March this year formed the single-member commission of Justice Chandiwal (retired) to probe the allegations of levelled by Param Bir Singh against the then state home minister and NCP leader Deshmukh.

Singh, who was transferred from the post of commissioner in March in the aftermath of the Antilia bomb scare episode, had alleged that Deshmukh asked police officers to collect Rs 100 crore a month from bars and restaurants in the city.

The Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate are probing the allegations made against Deshmukh by the senior IPS officer.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)