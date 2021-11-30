JUST IN
Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid Opposition uproar over various issues

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Tuesday amid Opposition protests over various issues.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Lok Sabha passes bill to repeal three contentious farm laws

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Tuesday amid Opposition protests over various issues.

This is the second straight day that the Question Hour has been disrupted due to protests after the Winter session began on Monday.

Speaker Om Birla told the protesting members that they were not doing the right thing and urged them to discuss issues during the Question Hour.

As the din continued, the proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm.

First Published: Tue, November 30 2021. 12:03 IST

