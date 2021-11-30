Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid Opposition uproar over various issues

-
ALSO READ
Amid ruckus, Lok Sabha functioned only for 74 hours, says Om Birla
Lokpal receives 30 complaints against senior govt officials from Apr-Jul
Bengaluru: Institutional quarantine must for those from other states
Lok Sabha passes Essential Defence Services Bill amid opposition protests
Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned for the day; two bills passed amid din
-
Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Tuesday amid Opposition protests over various issues.
This is the second straight day that the Question Hour has been disrupted due to protests after the Winter session began on Monday.
Speaker Om Birla told the protesting members that they were not doing the right thing and urged them to discuss issues during the Question Hour.
As the din continued, the proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU