COSMOS to democratise learning & ignite inquisitiveness: Sitharaman

-
ALSO READ
India, Colombia exchange views on cooperation in biotechnology sector
Karnataka govt withholds decision to lease Mysore Sugars
Meghalaya Cabinet approves creation of Eastern West Khasi Hills district
GST Council defers rate hike in textiles, refers issues to ministers group
No need for Covid booster doses in India at this stage, say experts
-
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday laid the foundation stone of a state-of-the-art planetarium in Mysore University's Chamundi Hill Campus.
This will be India's first planetarium with a Digistar 7 system and a Domex screen, COSMOS and will serve as a planetarium and also provide students and research scholars a platform to access the real time as well as archival data for analysis and use.
"I strongly felt a need that something should be developed which is helpful not only for one generation but for many upcoming generations. This idea of COSMOS can help our generations to learn from the great heritage that observatories in Karnataka and India carry since centuries," said Sitharaman.
COSMOS is being developed with a budget of Rs 81 crore and is supported under the MPLAD of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. An amount of Rs 2 crore has been released through DC Mysore.
While underlining the importance of data, she added that data is termed as the "new oil" these days but it is important that we know how to use it.
"This will be a centre where students can be guided by faculty, scientists to use the data and see the outcome which can be put in use for benefits of our state, nation and humanity," she added.
The project is steered by the Principal Scientific Advisor to Government of India (GoI) (PSA) and it is managed by the Indian Institute of Astrophysics, under an MoU between the University of Mysore and the Indian Institute of Astrophysics.
Comprehensive education and public outreach programme will be an integral part of the COSMOS project.
Prathap Simha, MP, Mysuru-Kodagu; Prof. K. VijayRaghavan, Principal Scientific Advisor, GoI; K.N. Vyas, Secretary, Department of Atomic Energy, GoI; S. Chandrashekhar, Secretary, Department of Science and Technology, GoI; Prof. Annapurni Subramaniam, Director, Indian Institute of Astrophysics, Bangalore; Dr. Bagadhi Gautham, Deputy Commissioner, Mysuru; and Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar, Vice Chancellor, University of Mysore were among the dignitaries present on the occasion.
--IANS
pvn/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU