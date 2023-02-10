JUST IN
India's green bonds show policy focus on climate mitigation: Fitch Ratings
Business Standard

Costliest property deal: Welspun's BK Goenka buys triplex for Rs 240 crore

The penthouse has been purchased in the Three Sixty West project at Annie Besant Road in Worli, Mumbai

Topics
Worli | Mumbai | Real Estate

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Amid Covid, Mumbai sees 10-year high in property registrations in July
Representative Image

BK Goenka, chairman of Welspun Group, has bought a penthouse in Worli for Rs 240 crore, making it the costliest apartment deal in India, a report in the Times of India (TOI) said. The penthouse has been purchased in the Three Sixty West project on Annie Besant Road. This is the same project where days ago associates of Radhakishan Damani purchased apartments worth Rs 1,238 crore.

The penthouse is on the 63rd, 64th and 65th floors in Tower B of the skyscraper, TOI added. The penthouse is spread over 30,000 square feet.

"This is the costliest apartment sold to date in India. We anticipate more deals in the ultra-luxury segment in the next two months because, from April 2023, the capital gains allowed to be invested under Section 54 have been limited to Rs 10 crore. So, any capital gain above Rs 10 crore would be automatically taxed," Pankaj Kapoor, founder and MD of real estate rating and research firm Liases Foras told TOI.

The project was built by Oasis Realty, a joint venture between businessman-builder Sudhakar Shetty and builder Vikas Oberoi's Oberoi Realty. Oberoi too, has reportedly bought a penthouse in the adjoining wing of the same tower for Rs 240 crore. Oberoi Realty has now acquired the Three Sixty West project for Rs 4,000 crore.

In recent years, Mumbai has seen some of the biggest residential property deals in the country.

In 2015, the Jindal family that runs Jindal Drugs bought a 10-000 sq ft apartment in Lodha Altamount for Rs 160 crore. In 2022, actor Ranveer Singh purchased a quadruplex in Bandra for Rs 119 crore. Later in December last year, Devvrat Developers bought five apartments in Prabhadevi for Rs 113 crore.

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 10:16 IST

