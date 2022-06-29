Countdown begins for ISRO's PSLV-C53 mission carrying three satellites

The 25 hour countdown for the launch of PSLV-C53 mission from here on Thursday has commenced, ISRO said.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will be launching the second dedicated commercial mission of its commercial arm NewSpace India Limited (NSIL)- 'PSLV-C53' carrying three satellites from Singapore on June 30.

"PSLV-C53/DS-EO mission: The countdown leading to the launch on June 30, 2022, at 18:02 hours IST has commenced," the space agency said in a tweet on Wednesday.

PSLV-C53 is the second dedicated commercial mission of NSIL. It is designed to orbit DS-EO satellite along with two other co-passenger satellites from Singapore. This is the 55th mission of PSLV.

The three satellites are- DS-EO and NeuSAR- both belonging to Singapore and built by Starec Initiative, Republic of Korea, while the third one is is a 2.8 kg Scoob-1 of Nanyang Technological University (NTU), Singapore.

