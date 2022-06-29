IndiGo to operate additional flights on three routes starting July 1

IndiGo on Wednesday said it will operate additional flights on Delhi-Leh, Delhi-Srinagar and Lucknow-Pantnagar routes from July 1 onwards due to increased demand.

"We are pleased to strengthen our network by adding frequencies on Delhi-Leh, Delhi-Srinagar and Lucknow-Pantnagar routes, catering to increased demand for travel to Ladakh, Uttarakhand and Kashmir," Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo, said in a statement.

IndiGo has been witnessing high demand on Delhi-Leh route and with this new service, we will have three daily flights from Delhi to Leh, he noted.

"We are getting a good response to our Lucknow- Pantnagar flight and with the increase in frequency, this flight would now operate five days a week," he mentioned.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)