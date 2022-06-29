IndiGo to operate additional flights on three routes starting July 1

-
ALSO READ
Phunchok Stanzin appointed new Ladakh BJP president, replaces MP Namgyal
BRO reopens strategic Zojila pass on Srinagar-Kargil-Leh road
Manali-Leh highway partially reopened for traffic after more than 5 months
Snow clearance operation in last phase on Srinagar-Leh national highway
IndiGo soars 10% post Q3 nos; analysts upgrade stock, see up to 38% upside
-
IndiGo on Wednesday said it will operate additional flights on Delhi-Leh, Delhi-Srinagar and Lucknow-Pantnagar routes from July 1 onwards due to increased demand.
"We are pleased to strengthen our network by adding frequencies on Delhi-Leh, Delhi-Srinagar and Lucknow-Pantnagar routes, catering to increased demand for travel to Ladakh, Uttarakhand and Kashmir," Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo, said in a statement.
IndiGo has been witnessing high demand on Delhi-Leh route and with this new service, we will have three daily flights from Delhi to Leh, he noted.
"We are getting a good response to our Lucknow- Pantnagar flight and with the increase in frequency, this flight would now operate five days a week," he mentioned.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU